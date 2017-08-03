Home > Local >

Aregbesola :  Olagunsoye Oyinlola, others pay Osun Gov condolence visit over mother's death [PHOTOS]

Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola died on Tuesday at the age 84 years at her residence in Ilesa‎, Osun state.

  • Published:

The former Osun state Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Adebisi Akande, on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola.

Traditional rulers in Osun state were also there to express their condolences to the Governor and his entire family.

Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola died on Tuesday at the age 84 years at her residence in Ilesa‎, Osun state and she was buried immediately.

In his remark, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described the deceased as an enigmatic woman whose entire life was dedicated to service ‎God and humanity.

He described Late Saratu Aregbesola as a woman who dedicated her life for the education of her children and their well being.

‎Tinubu added,  "I know late Saratu Aregbesola just as I know her son- Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Mama was a virtuous woman par excellence. She was a woman indeed whose character could not be faulted for any reason because she dedicated her entire life to service God and humanity.

"She was a good mother not only to her children but to all. She took us very well. She loved us just as sheloved her children.

"Nobody has the control of his or her life except God. He gives and takes, so for the death of Mama Aregbesola, we thank God for taking him graciously.

"Though her death is painful but there can not be a better time for her exit than now because one can not write a biography of a great woman than the success which God had made Mama to accomplished during her life time.

"We give solace in the fact that Mama lived a good life and left a great legacy worthy of emulation. She left a good legacy by giving her children best things of life as been manifested in the life of Governor Aregbesola.

"So, there is nothing certain as death and for this reason, we pray God t give her eternal rest and give Aregbesola and other members of the family the fortitude and courage to bear the irreparable loss."

Also, Chief Adebisi Akande and former Osun state Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, described late Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola as a woman that can never be forgotten in the history of humanity.

They described the death of Alhaja Saratu as a colossal loss to her children, family and the entire people of Osun, adding that her legacies will forever be remembered in the book of histroy.

The duo also advised Aregbesola to take solace and be thankful to God for ensuring a gracious exit for Mama.

Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and an APC chieftain from Borno, Hon. Kazim Imam, described late Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola as a rare gem of humanity.

According to ‎Obanikoro, "I express my lofty sympathy for the loss of Mama. There is no doubt that Mama has gone to Paradize because her life was dedicated to service God and humanity. She built good legacy and this was reflected in the quality of her children, family and those who her life impacted in one way or the other."

In his response, Governor Aregbesola described his mother as an extra-ordinary woman who had no means of qualification in motherhood.

H said "The death of my mother caught me unexpected because I had no premonition that such a thing would happen otherwise I may not be where I was when the news of her death was broken.

"But in all, I give thanks to God that my mother lived a worthy life that anyone could pray for. She was a mother indeed. She loved us and she always stand by us in all situations.

"She was a committed, dedicated ‎and virtuous woman whose dedicated her life to ensure our collective greatness."

Aregbesola gave thanks to God for giving him a virtuous woman as a mother, adding that she dedicated her life to the service God, her children and humanity.

The Osun Governor also expressed profound gratitude to those who participated in the burial ceremony of his mother.

