Home > Local >

Osinbajo :  VP says kidnapped Lagos school boys will return

Osinbajo VP says kidnapped Lagos school boys will return

Osinbajo said Federal Government was collaborating with the state’s authorities to ensure their safe return.

  • Published:
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo play

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

(AFP/File)

Osinbajo Acting President says future of Nigeria's economy is in MSMEs
Osinbajo Acting President backs girl-child education
Osinbajo Acting President condemns abduction of women in Borno
Osinbajo Acting President orders fresh security reinforcements in Kaduna
Osinbajo Acting President requests NASS approval for N135.6 billion
Osinbajo Acting President calls for country's unity
Obiano Osinbajo, dignitaries condole with gov at mother’s burial
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday assured parents and guardians of the kidnapped Lagos school boys of the safe return of the children.

In a chat with newsmen on the sideline of 60 birthday thanksgiving service of Pastor Salami Ololade in Lagos, Osinbajo said Federal Government was collaborating with the state’s authorities to ensure their safe return.

On May 25, six boys of the same secondary school in Lagos were abducted by unknown gunmen. In the same school, six staff members and four students were also kidnapped in October, 2016.

The acting president acknowledged that the parents must be going through trauma over the abduction of the children, but said “there should be no doubt at all about the commitment of government in the matter’’.

“I don’t know how many times the governor has spoken to me about this and the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, the DSS and even the Armed Forces.

“I am sure these children will return as quickly as possible; so, we look forward to their return,’’ he said.

Osinbajo advised children currently on holidays to learn something new outside academics, saying “because it is a long holiday, it is a great time to do something new.

ALSO READ: The full story of how militants kidnapped 6 students from Lagos Model College, Igbonla

“Those who like to learn a skill, whatever skill that may be, should learn it. I wished that when I was growing up I learned even carpentry’’.

He said that the children could learn something new that would impact on their lives and their communities in new fields of technology.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Quit Notice Arewa youth group reverses eviction orderbullet
2 Herman Hembe "I have spent all the salaries I collected," sacked...bullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners...bullet

Local

A Nigerian soldier patrols in the town of Banki in northeastern Nigeria on April 26, 2017. Banki has been totally destroyed during battles between the Nigerian army and Boko Haram insurgents. Over 32,000 people live in the town but free movement is limited.
Boko Haram 9 terrorists surrender to troops - Army
Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, Corps Marshall, FRSC.
Pulse Exclusive The day angry driver kicked FRSC official out of speeding car
Jihadists believed to be loyal to a Boko Haram faction that is recognised by the Islamic State group attacked a Nigerian military base 90 miles from Maiduguri
Boko Haram Police arrest 5 suspected terrorists in Kano State
Boko Haram members
Boko Haram Army begin de-radicalisation of 43 repentant insurgents in Borno