Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has asked the National Assembly to approve a transfer proposal of N135.6bn from the 2017 budget.

Osinbajo asked for the total sum of N135,643,018,749 to implement "some critical priority items for which adequate provisions had not been made in the 2017 Appropriation Act."

The Acting President sent a 4-page letter, dated July 18, 2017, addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.