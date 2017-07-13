Osinbajo preaches unity at burial of Akande’s wife

Home > Local >

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday called  on Nigerians to be united, saying this was the only way the nation could attain greatness.

Osinbajo made the call  in Ila-Orangun at the fidau held for the late Mrs Omowunmi Akande, the wife of  a former Osun governor  and elder statesman,  Chief  Bisi Akande.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, aged 73, died on Tuesday evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan,  following a brief illness.

Osinbajo was in the Ila-Orangun country home of  the Akandes to commiserate with the former  Interim Chairman of  the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I assure you all that the present administration is not just poised at giving leadership in the country but to give quality leadership built on morals and integrity,’’ Osinbajo said at the event.

The acting president  also prayed for  God to  grant the deceased  eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the  loss.

Also speaking,  Alhaji Jamiu Kewuyemi, the Leader of the  League of Alfas in Ila-Orangun, urged political leaders in the country to imbibe the fear of  God in all they do.

Kewuyemi,  in his sermon,  also called on Nigerians to  embrace righteousness  so as to prepare for a better life after death.

“Death is inevitable and we all shall taste it. We must all embrace the righteous path  in the interest of our hereafter.

“We thank God that our mama lived a fulfilled life. May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her eternal rest,’’ he said.

Dignitaries present at the fidau included APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as well as  Governors  Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) and  Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

Also present were retired Gen. Alani Akinrinade,  Chief Segun Oni, APC National Deputy Chairman (South) and former IGP  Tafa Balogun.

Osun  Deputy Governor, Mrs  Titi Laoye-Tomori  and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, a former EFCC  chairman, were also there.

