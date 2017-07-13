Home > Local >

Osinbajo pays condolence visit to Bisi Akande

Osinbajo described the late Mrs. Akande as "a true gem" during his visit.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a condolence visit to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande in Ila-Oragun, Osun state over the death of his wife.

Osinbajo visited the former Governor of Osun state today, July 13, 2017, to condole him over his wife, 73-year-old Omowunmi, who died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan on Tuesday, July 11.

According to the Acting President's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, tweeting with his Twitter handle (@akandeoj), Osinbajo described the late Mrs. Akande as, "A true gem, mothering & supporting to the end".

 

The deceased's burial was set for today with a family statement, released yesterday, saying, "The family of Chief Bisi Akande, the Asiwaju of Ila Orangun, announces the passing to glory of our matriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Omowunmi Akande.

"Our mother slept in the Lord at 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

"Aged 73 years, she will be buried at 10am tomorrow, July 13, 2017 at the Ila Orangun country house of Chief Bisi Akande. May her soul rest in peace, amen."

