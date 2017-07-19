Home > Local >

Osinbajo orders fresh security reinforcements in Kaduna

Osinbajo Acting President orders fresh security reinforcements in Kaduna

Osinbajo said the security challenges in Southern Kaduna which has led to the needless deaths is a source of concern for the FG.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has ordered fresh security reinforcements in Kaduna State following the reported communal clashes that resulted in the loss of lives in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice-President), Osinbajo condemned the killing of innocent people in the clashes.

The statement said further that Osinbajo vowed that no effort would be spared in identifying and bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly acts, against innocent Nigerians to justice no matter how long or hard it might take.

According to him, the security challenges in Southern Kaduna which has led to the needless deaths is a source of concern for the Federal government and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians

He, however, commended the prompt response and efforts of the state government and those of the security agencies which contained the situation and restored peace.

 

“Nigerians in the area and everywhere in the country have a right to live in peace, and the Federal Government considers this its sacred duty in ensuring such expectation.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo condemns abduction of women in Borno

“We will not relent and won’t be deterred in our pursuit of securing the lives and property of all Nigerians, everywhere and in every part of this nation.

“In the end, we will not only secure the peace all around, but we shall enforce justice for the victims and all of those that are affected.’

Osinbajo also commiserated with families of the victims, the government and people of Kaduna State and wished the injured victims speedy recovery.

No fewer than 36 persons were reported dead and scores injured between July 15 and July 17 following a fresh round of violence between farmers and herdsmen in Kajuru, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

