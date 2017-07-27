Osinbajo meets Defense Minister & military service chiefs

Osinbajo is said to have met with the Defense Minister and military service chiefs to review and strategize further on National security issues.
According to a tweet by the acting President's spokesman, Laolu Akande, the meeting occurred shortly after Osinbajo returned to Abuja.
Osinbajo is said to have met with the Defense Minister and military service chiefs to review and strategize further on National security issues.
Osinbajo was in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, earlier on Thursday to commission the biggest fertilizer plant in Africa.