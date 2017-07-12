Home > Local >

Osinbajo leaves London after meeting President Buhari (Video)

Osinbajo, Buhari Acting President leaves London after meeting President (Video)

The Acting President's meeting with President Buhari in London reportedly lasted for an hour.

  • Published:
Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu-Buhari play

Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu-Buhari

(Politicsonline)

Buhari, Osinbajo Acting president meets president in London
Osinbajo Acting President approves appointment of 19 judges
Osinbajo Acting President orders repairs on collapsed bridge in Niger
Buhari President is holding the country to ransom
Osinbajo Acting President holds closed door meeting with Senate President, Saraki
Ibrahim Magu Looters are sponsoring Boko Haram, Biafra
Osinbajo 'Nigeria will support ECONEC to ensure stability in W/African sub-region' - Acting President
Kemi Adeosun Nigerians lose assets trying to conceal them from authorities - says Finance minister
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo met with ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in London yesterday, July 11, 2017.

The meeting, their first since May 7, took place at the Abuja House where the president has been recovering from an undisclosed illness.

President Muhammadu Buhari leaving Nigeria for London play

President Muhammadu Buhari leaving Nigeria for London on Sunday, May 7, 2017

(Simeonatiba.com)

 

There are no pictures of the meeting between the two leaders, which reportedly lasted for an hour, but a video has emerged of the Acting President leaving the Abuja House after the meeting.

 

Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, tweeting with his Twitter handle (@akandeoj), had previously said the Acting President would return immediately after the meeting.

He tweeted, "AgP Osinbajo meeting with President Buhari in London today, and returning to Abuja immediately afterwards."

This morning, he confirmed that Osinbajo was back in Abuja, the country's capital, tweeting, "AgP Osinbajo now back in Abuja from London & will be presiding over FEC this morning starting @ 11am at the Council Chambers in Aso Rock".

He had also earlier promised that details about the meeting would be shared with the Nigerian people later when he tweeted, "We will soon share more information about AgP Osinbajo's London meeting with President Buhari. It was a very good meeting. God bless Nigeria".

 

President Buhari has been in London since he left Nigeria on May 7 to resume treatment for an undisclosed ailment he had first treated on his first trip there earlier this year.

His wife, Aisha, had also visited him for the second time on Wednesday, July 5, returning to the country this week.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet
2 Ali Ndume Govt knows 'sponsors of Boko Haram', says Senatorbullet
3 Fashola, National Assembly Who landed the deadliest punch?bullet

Local

Nigeria's Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN)
Fashola 'Senators are my friends, we're not fighting', Minister says
A Nigerian soldier patrols on the outskirts of Damasak in northeastern Nigeria as peace returns after years of trouble from Boko Haram insurgents
Boko Haram 11 killed in fresh attacks in Maiduguri
Badoo Killing suspected members uncivilised – DIG
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
Okorocha Imo gov bans monarchs from speaking in English at official events