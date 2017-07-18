Home > Local >

Osinbajo calls for country's unity

The Acting President called the country "one of the greatest countries in the world".

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello in Zamfara state on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 play

(@DamieOkulaja /Twitter)

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo advocated for the unity of the country while he was paying a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello in Zamfara state on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

The Acting President had been in the state to commission some projects before he paid the courtesy visit.

Before arriving in Zamfara, Osinbajo touched down in Sokoto state where he was received at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport by Governor Aminu Tambuwal and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Bagudu.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Bagudu play

(Premium Times)

 

They were joined by Zamfara state governor, Abdul'aziz Yari, while the Acting President commissioned the projects.

According to his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo described the country as "one of the greatest countries in the world and expected to become top 15 economies."

 

Akande also tweeted, "AgP Osinbajo harps on unity of Ngr to attain such heights as Emir of Gusau commends Buhari presidency, noting Zamfara is AgP's second home"

Osinbajo has had to publicly condemn a lot of separatist talks that have emerged from different ethnic corners of the country ever since he assumed the role of commander in chief.

