Home > Local >

Osinbajo arrives PH to inaugurate world-class fertilizer plant

Osinbajo Acting President arrives PH to inaugurate world-class fertilizer plant

This was disclosed by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, on his Twitter account around noon today.

  • Published:
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo play

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

(AFP/File)

Osinbajo Acting President to inaugurate new world-class fertilizer plant in Port Harcourt
Buhari's Health 'President's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor says after London visit
Osinbajo Acting President swears in Ocheni, Hassan as new ministers
Osinbajo Acting President to swear in Ocheni, Hassan as new ministers
Osinbajo Acting President seeks more collaboration among African institutions for effective leadership
Osinbajo It will be suicidal to threaten Saraki and Dogara - Acting President
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers state for the inauguration of the $1.5 billion Indorama Fertilizer plant in Eleme.

This was disclosed by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, on his Twitter account (@akandeoj) around noon today, July 27, 2017.

He tweeted, "AgP Osinbajo arrives Portharcourt on his way to Eleme to inaugurate the $1.5B Indorama Fertilizer plant."

In an earlier statement by Akande, the fertilizer plant was built by Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited.

He said: "The plant with production capacity for 1.5 million Metric Tons of Urea fertilizer is considered the world’s largest single-train Urea plant.

"The plant has a production capacity of 4000 metric tons (MT) of nitrogenous fertilizer per day or 1.5 MT per annum and was built with an investment of USD 1.5 billion.

"The fertilizer plant is supported by a Port Terminal at the nearby Onne Port Complex, and a Gas Pipeline of 83.5KM for gas supply.

"The plant will bring about a green revolution in the agriculture sector not only in Nigeria but also in other parts of Africa and beyond, in line with the economic diversification of the Buhari administration.

"Besides making fertilizer available to farmers nationwide at affordable cost, the plant will also boost crop yield for farmers and help in minimizing the food grain deficit in Nigeria."

Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited, which now known as Eleme Petrochemicals Company Ltd, was privatized in 2006 after the sale of Federal Government's 75 percent shares to a core investor through a competitive bidding process.

In a previous tweet on Wednesday, Akande had indicated that the Acting President would also "see few State projects" after completing the privatisation process of the plant.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
2 Osinbajo It will be suicidal to threaten Saraki and Dogara - Acting...bullet
3 Buhari Here's how Pulse rates President's ministers, two years afterbullet

Local

Patience Jonathan
Patience Jonathan Reps hunt informant over ex-First Lady's property raid
Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources
Kachikwu Minister can't confirm rescue of NNPC staff
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, July 27, 2017]
Buhari meets governors in London
Buhari's Health 'President's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor says after London visit