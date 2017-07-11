Osinbajo approves appointment of 19 judges

Home > Local >

This was disclosed by the National Judicial Council (NJC), through a statement released by its Director of Information, Soji Oye.

  • Published:
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court, on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

In the statement, he said, "They will be sworn-in by the Honourable, The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Hon. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON, on Friday, 14th July, 2017, by 3.00pm at the Supreme Court of Nigeria."

The judges are: Namtari Mahmood Abba (Adamawa), Essien Isaac Jeremiah (Akwa-Ibom), Targema John Iorngee (Benue), Bassi Paul Ahmed (Borno), Elizabeth Ama Oji (Ebonyi), Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi (Enugu), Mustapha Tijjani (Jigawa), Danjidda Salisu Hamisu (Kano), and Kado Sanusi (Katsina).

Others are: Opeloye Ogunbowale (Lagos), Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman (Nasarawa), Bashir Zaynab Mohammed (Niger), Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka (Ogun), Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo (Ondo), Abiola Adunola Adewemimo (Osun), Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe (Plateau), Nweneka Gerald Ikechi (Rivers), Alkali Bashar Attahiru (Sokoto), and Hamman Idi Polycarp (Taraba).

They were all appointed from 19 different states of the country.

