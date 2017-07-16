Home > Local >

Osinbajo :  Acting President pays visit to N-Power Situation Room

Osinbajo Acting President pays visit to N-Power Situation Room

Osinbajo was there to observe progress on the Federal Government's job creation and empowerment initiative.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

N-Power 2017 graduate applicants now 753,307 in 5 days
N-power 60,000 unemployed youths register in Kano State
N-Power FG to recruit another 300,000 youths
N-Power FG engages 7147 volunteers in Delta
Imoukhuede 290,000 applicants hit N-Power portal in 3 days — Presidential aide
NPower Unemployed Osun graduates encouraged to apply for tax liaison slots
In Delta Partners say N-Power successful, seek extension
In Kaduna NGO trains 149 on adolescent girls’ initiative
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On July 14, 2017, Yemi Osinbajo visited the N-Power Situation Room in Abuja.

The acting President was there to observe progress on the Federal Government's job creation and empowerment initiative, which is part of the Social Investment Programme of President Buhari’s administration.

Acting President pays a visit to N-Power Situation Room play

Acting President pays a visit to N-Power Situation Room

(watchdognews)

 

He was taken on a tour of the room. This was led by Mr Afolabi Imoukhude, the SSA to the President on Job Creation/Youth Empowerment.

Acting President pays a visit to N-Power Situation Room play

Acting President pays a visit to N-Power Situation Room

(watchdognews)

 

During the tour, tablets procured for N-Power beneficiaries through the Bank of Industry were presented to him.

These Made-in-Nigeria tablets are given to each beneficiary. They are preloaded with training and delivery content.

Osinbajo said: "N-Power  is unprecedented. It's much more than an employment program, it's a learning and a skills development program."

Acting President pays a visit to N-Power Situation Room play

Acting President pays a visit to N-Power Situation Room

(pmparrotng)

 

So far, over two million youths have applied in the ongoing second application round.

The N-Power Situation Room takes care of everything about N-Power in Nigeria and around the world.

The Situation Room contains the Technical team, the Comms Team and the Call Center.

More

Osinbajo Acting President interacts with traders at Garki Market
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Dino Melaye Did INEC chairman suspend recall due to blackmail from senators?bullet
2 Lai Mohammed FG to stop production of Nigerian movies, music abroad -...bullet
3 Namadi Sambo Fake whistleblower in prison over ex-VP's house raidbullet

Local

Nigeria's acting President Yemi Osinbajo orders troops to keep the peace in Taraba after ethnic clashes between the Mambilla and Fulani groups have turned deadly
Osinbajo Why some people in the presidency allegedly dislike the Acting President
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Presidency says Acting President is considering calls for restructuring
David Mark
David Mark Group wants ex-Senate President to run for President in 2019
Governor Ayo Fayose
Fayose Governor threatens to drag Osinbajo to court