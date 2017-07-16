Osinbajo :  Acting President pays visit to N-Power Situation Room

On July 14, 2017, Yemi Osinbajo visited the N-Power Situation Room in Abuja.

The acting President was there to observe progress on the Federal Government's job creation and empowerment initiative, which is part of the Social Investment Programme of President Buhari’s administration.

He was taken on a tour of the room. This was led by Mr Afolabi Imoukhude, the SSA to the President on Job Creation/Youth Empowerment.

During the tour, tablets procured for N-Power beneficiaries through the Bank of Industry were presented to him.

These Made-in-Nigeria tablets are given to each beneficiary. They are preloaded with training and delivery content.

Osinbajo said: "N-Power is unprecedented. It's much more than an employment program, it's a learning and a skills development program."

So far, over two million youths have applied in the ongoing second application round.

The N-Power Situation Room takes care of everything about N-Power in Nigeria and around the world.

The Situation Room contains the Technical team, the Comms Team and the Call Center.