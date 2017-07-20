Home > Local >

Ondo govt confirms receipt of N7B Paris Club refund

Ondo state government have confirmed the receipt of N7billion as its share of the second tranche of the Paric Club loan refund.

The Ondo State government  on Thursday  confirmed the receipt of  N7 billion  as  its  share of the second tranche of the Paris Club refund.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, said  in a statement in Akure on Thursday that  32.68 per cent of the sum would  be allocated to  local government councils while the state government would  keep  67.32 percent  as its share.

“It is also important to note that  according to the agreement reached between the states of the federation and the Federal Ministry of Finance, 75 percent  of the share received by the state is devoted to payment of salaries and pensions  while 25  percent is devoted to capital projects.

“As a responsive government, the administration of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is committed to using the funds for the purposes they are meant to be used for.

“The governor continues to seek the support of the workers and the people of the state in his desire to lay a solid foundation for a prosperous state,” Ajiboye added. 

