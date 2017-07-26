Home > Local >

Obono-Obla blames EFCC, ICPC for court losses

Obono-Obla Buhari's aide blames EFCC, ICPC for court losses

He said the anti-graft agencies have been conducting their investigations in isolation of directives from the Attorney General's office.

  • Published:
Okoi Obono-Obla play

Okoi Obono-Obla

(Elombah)

Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader’s call for a referendum is a waste of time – Presidency
Abubakar Malami 'War against corruption is fully on course', says AGF on Saraki
Obono-Obla Recalled judge got N90m bribe from 100 lawyers - Presidential aide
Buhari 'APC will exist for 200 years' - President's aide
Buhari President's aide says 2017 budget will be partly financed by recovered loot
Odigie-Oyegun We will not disappoint Nigerians – APC chairman says
Obono-Obla "NJC is misrepresenting facts over recalled judges," says presidency
Justice Ademola Appeal pending against judge, says presidential aide
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Special Assistant to the President on Prosecutions, Okoi Obono-Obla, has blamed the loss of high profile corruption cases in court on the lack of cooperation between the relevant agencies and the  office of the Attorney General, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

In an interview he had with Punch, he said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission have been conducting their investigations in isolation of directives from the Attorney General's office.

During the interview, Obono-Obla said, "Although the Attorney General of the Federation has the power under both the constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 to make a request of any case file that is pending either with the police, the ICPC, the EFCC or any of the prosecuting agencies, we met a brick wall when we requested the files of the high-profile cases of former governors from the EFCC and the ICPC.

"They don't cooperate with us. We cannot use a whip to start beating them, but I expect that the rules of public service require that if letters are written by the office of the AGF, those letters should be honoured.

"They don't want to work with the office of the AGF."

He said that the Attorney General's office will continue to make efforts to work with the agencies, but will not be held responsible for any further setback in President Muhammadu Buhari's war on corruption.

"We will keep on making the request so that at the end of the day, anybody, who accuses the office of the AGF as being responsible for the delay in the prosecution of criminal cases, then we present our evidence."

"We will request the case files from the EFCC and the ICPC again," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
2 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Buhari will not return – IPOB leader saysbullet

Local

Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, Corps Marshall, FRSC.
Boboye Oyeyemi FRSC vows to prosecute Abia Speaker's wife over alleged assault of officials
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) receives in audience the All Progressives Congress delegation in the Abuja House in London
Buhari Why President is welcoming visitors now - Garba Shehu
Kano State
In Kaduna Kidnappers reportedly kill 18 whistleblowers
Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki, Borno State, to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents
In Borno Many oil workers reported dead in Boko Haram ambush