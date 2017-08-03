Home > Local >

Obasanjo :  Ex-President reveals why policies suffer setbacks in Africa

Obasanjo Ex-President reveals why policies suffer setbacks in Africa

Obasanjo said some ambitious policies were never executed because African countries lacked the resources to implement them.

  • Published:
Christian Association of Nigeria Celebrates Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at 80 play

Christian Association of Nigeria Celebrates Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at 80

(Daniel Sync)

Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abacha
Maitama Sule Obasanjo, Bafarawa, Lamido, others condole family
Doyin Okupe Former presidential aide dumps PDP but no one really cares
Obasanjo Ex-President urges Govt, Nigerians to encourage local entrepreneurs
Obasanjo Ex-President tasks African leaders on support to NEPAD
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President says Maitama Sule believed in Nigeria’s unity
Obasanjo OBJ is the best President Nigeria ever had –Afe Babalola
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday identified poor implementation of development policies by African governments as a big impediment to the prosperity of the continent.

The former president spoke in Lagos at the public presentation of the book `Making Africa Work`.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book was co-authored by Obasanjo, Greg Mills, Jeffrey Herbst and Davies Dickie, all of the Brenthurst Foundation.

Obasanjo, who chairs the foundation, said African governments were never in want of sound development policies, but most of them suffered setbacks owing to little or no implementation.

He blamed the situation on lack of political will by leaders, poor funding and lack of continuity in governance.

Obasanjo said some ambitious policies were never executed because African countries lacked the resources to implement them.

He also said leaders did not muster the right political will to implement some policies designed to address specific development challenges.

The ex-president said the penchant of African leaders to reverse the working policies of their predecessors was another problem.

He recalled that some of the reforms of his last administration, as good as they were, were reversed by successive administrations, which affected the course of development.

Obasanjo said others like pension reforms could not be reversed because they had become so entrenched in the system.

“Why do we have the problem of implementation? We are not short of good policies.

“In fact, when you go to government offices or the offices of international organisations, you will see dozens and hundreds of policy recommendations.

“So, what is the problem? I will say the problem is mainly due to leadership, lack of continuity in governance and finance.

“Let me give you specific examples in Nigeria. We came up with something called NEEDS.

“The idea is to fast track the development of the country: political, economic, infrastructural and so on.

“It contained ideas that the states could take from to facilitate their own development.

“So what happened? We have done the first phase but the administration coming after us discontinued without really understanding what it meant.

“So, lack of continuity coupled with finance and lack of political will are some of the problems,” he said.

The former President urged African countries to be more determined about their development goals to propel prosperity.

He urged African nations to fight poverty and create opportunities through wealth creation and employment generation.

In his speech, Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos commended Obasanjo and his co-authors for the piece.

Ambode, represented by his Deputy, Mrs Idiat Adebule, said the book contained points that could propel the continent’s development, if detailed attention was paid to it.

He said Lagos was key to the development of the country and his administration was doing everything to make the state the third largest economy on Africa in no distant time.

ALSO READ: Former President Obasanjo reveals shocking secrets about Abacha

“I believe Nigeria will work better if Lagos, the fifth largest economy in Africa works, and our administration is committed to the vision of making Lagos the third largest economy in tandem with some of the principles expounded in the book,” he said.

Jeffrey, in a speech, said Nigeria could witness great development if it addressed some of the barriers to sustainable development.

Image
  • From left: Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Council of the traditional rulers, Obong Efiong Archanga,; Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr Moses Ekpo; Gov. Udom; and his wife, Martha, during the commissioning of 19.5km Eket-Ibeno road dualization project in the state. The Governor has urged the Federal Government to refund all monies expended by the state government on the repairs and construction of federal roads. 02792/25/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Managing Director, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, Mr Zubir Gulabi; Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; and his wife, Martha, during inspection of disposable Syringe factory at Mkpat Ennin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom. 02793/25/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Mr Francis Olabode, President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN); Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Mr Martins Babale; and Zonal Chairman of PENGASSAN in Kaduna, Mr Abubakar Yusuf, during a courtesy call by PENGASSAN’s president to the Government House in Yola. 02794/25/5/2017/Yakubu Musa/BJO/NAN 
  • Motorists wade through the flood following a rainfall at Lister Bus stop, Ring road in Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17). 02795/25/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • Motorists wade through the flood following a rainfall at Lister Bus stop, Ring road in Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17). 02796/25/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: President-General of Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo, Chief John Nwodo; former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministries of Information, Education and Industry, Alhaji Ahmed Joda; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; and former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, during a public presentation of ‘Biafra: 50 Years After’, at Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02797/25/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministries of Information, Education and Industry, Alhaji Ahmed Joda; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; and Prof. John Stremlau of the University of the Witwaterswrand , during a Public Presentation of ‘Biafra: 50 Years After’, at Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17) 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R) and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udom Udo Udoma, at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02799/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN  
  • From left: Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra; Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom; Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Mr Martins Babale; Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia; and FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Bello, at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02800/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Governors Willie Obiano of Anambra; Abdulazizi Yari of Zamfara; Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger; and Aminu Tambwal os Sokoto State, at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02801/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Gov. Godwin Obaseke of Edo; Deputy Governor of Ebonyi, Dr Kelechi Igwe; and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, pray at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02802/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From Left: PDP chieftain, Chief Olabode George; guest lecturer, Amb. Dapo Fafowora; and Chairman of the occasion, Mr Gbemiga Ogunleye, at the Herbert Macaulay Cold Lecture TITLED: ‘Herbert Macaulay and his Relevance to the Excellence of Lagos’, in Lagos on Thursday (25/5/17). 02803/25/5/2017/Okoya Olatunde/BJO/NAN  
  • Senior District Head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar (L) and Alhaji Nasiru Haruna, General Manager, Gombe State Environmental and Protection Agency, during the official clearing of drains organized by Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Gombe metropolis on Thursday (25/5/17). 02804/25/5/2017/Ibrahim Kado/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adedutan; Gov. Abiola Ajimobi; Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Micheal Adeyemo; and Chief of staff to the Governor, Dr Gbade Ojo, during the inauguration of Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme, in Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17). 02805/25/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members taking oath during their swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02806/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members on parade during their swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02807/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members engage in ‘Thug-of- War’ exercise during their swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02808/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) cultural group performing during the swearing-in ceremony of 2017 Batch ‘A’ corps members in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02809/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJ/NAN 
  • From left: Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Navy, Rear Adm. Henry Babalola; Chief of Naval Transformation, Rear Adm. Ralph Osondu; and the Naval Secretary, Rear Adm. Sylvanus Abbah, at a news conference to commence activities to mark the 2017 Naval Week in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02810/25/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members during their swearing-in ceremony at Wailo NYSC Camp in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Thursday (25/5/17). 02811/25/5/2017/Deji Yake/JAU/BJO/NAN   
  • From left: Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu; Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; representative of the President, Mr Abubakar Malami and others, during the inauguration of EFCC Zonal Office in Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17). 02812/25/5/2017/Easther Bode-Are /JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Consultant of the Cargo Defence Fund, Mr Valentino Buoro; Chief Executive of Multimix Academy, Dr Obiora Madu; and Secretary, Cargo Defence Fund, Okwudili Daniel, during a courtesy visit to Multimix Academy in Lagos o Thursday (25/5/17). 02813/25/5/2017/Easther Bode-Are /JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • President of Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON), Dr Olajide Ayinla; Chairman of Council of Fellows, FISON, Prof. Olujimi Faturoti; and Secretary of the council, Dr Gbola Akande, at a news conference on health benefits of eating catfish, in Lagos (25/5/17). 02814/25/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Founder, Women at Risk International Foundation, Dr Kemi DaSilv-Ibru; wife of the Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki; and founder, She Forum Africa, Inimfon Etuk, during the 2017 She Forum Africa Conference, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02815/25/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Director, Public Relations, INEC, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ndidi Okafor; Gender and Human Rights Consultant, Eleanor Nwadinobi; and Principal Attorney, Metropolitan Law Firm, Ummahani Amin, during a panel discussion at the 2017 She Forum Africa Conference, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02816/25/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of students from Handmaids Girls Secondary School, Kuje, at the 2017 She Forum Africa Conference, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02817/25/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State (M) celebrates with National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch A members, during their swearing-in ceremony at Dan Yamusa Orientation Camp in Keffi on Thursday (25/5/17). 02818/25/5/2017/Kayode Babalola/HB/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Air Officer Commanding, Training Command, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Christopher Okoye; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar and Commander, Regiment Centre, Air Commodore Lazarus Mshellia, at the Regiment Training Centre Nigerian Air Force in Kaduna on Thursday (25/5/17) 02819/25/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/ICE/NAN 
  • Commander, Regiment Training Centre, Air Commodore Lazarus Mshellia; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Air Officer Commanding, Training Command Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal, Christopher Okoye, Unveiling the William Pratt Electronic Range at the Regiment Training Centre Nigerian Air Force in Kaduna on Thursday (25/5/17). 02820/25/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/ICE/NAN 
  • National President of the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Hajiya Hafsat Abubakar (2ND R), with other members of the Association, during the inauguration of skill acquisition and vocational training programme for women and youths in Port Harcourt on Thursday (24/5/2017). 02821/25/5/2017/Desmond Ejibas/JAU/NAN  
  • From left: Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Mr Rufus Bature; Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden; and Plateau State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Olufumilayo Moses, during the inauguration ceremony of NYSC Orientation Batch A in Mangu, Plateau State on Wednesday (24/5/17). 02822/25/5/2017/Sunday Adah/JAU/NAN 
  • Corps Members, during their swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Mangu, Plateau State on Wednesday (24/05/2017). 02823/25/5/2017/Sunday Adah/JAU/NAN 
  • One of the 164 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya thanking God after the aircraft landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State on Thursday (25/5/17). 02824/25/5/2017/ Solo Omos/HB/BJO/NAN  
  • From left: Deputy Vice Chancellor Research, University of Ibadan, Prof Nike Adeyemo; Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof Idowu Olayinka; Guest Lecturer, Prof Olufunmilayo Fawole; Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof Emilolorun Ayelari; at the Inaugural lecture for Epidemiology Faculty of Public Health University of Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17) 02835/25/5/2017/ Yinka Bode-Are/ICE/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Biafra Zionist Federation Group declares independence from Nigeriabullet
2 Pulse Opinion Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at usbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Group threatens to cause chaos if IPOB leader is arrestedbullet

Local

Buhari and Obasanjo
Buhari President meets Obasanjo in London
Senate President Bukola Saraki
Saraki SERAP welcomes Senate President’s move to stop receiving pensions
Tinubu, Akande, Ajimobi, Obanikoro, Others Pays Condolence Visit To Aregbesola
Aregbesola Olagunsoye Oyinlola, others pay Osun Gov condolence visit over mother's death [PHOTOS]
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President urges youths to promote Nigeria’s unity narratives