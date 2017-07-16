Home > Local >

Obaseki :  Universities not established for jobs creation – Gov

Obaseki Universities not established for jobs creation – Gov

Obaseki made the assertion on Saturday at the second day of the 21st Convocation Ceremony of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

  • Published:
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state play

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state

(Punch)

Herdsmen Attack Edo governor approves N2M for victims
Obaseki Edo Gov orders police to investigate suspected herdsmen killing
Obaseki Bill to establish Edo cattle grazing agency passes second reading
Obaseki CAN kicks against bill seeking to establish grazing agency in Edo
Godwin Obaseki Edo Assembly begins screening of commissioner-nominees
Maitama Sule Obaseki mourns late elder statesman
N-power 60,000 unemployed youths register in Kano State
Patience Jonathan Judge withdraws from ex-First Lady's appeal, case adjourned
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Edo Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, said universities in the country were not established for jobs creation, but to advance learning, promote research and build the character of students.

Obaseki made the assertion on Saturday at the second day of the 21st Convocation Ceremony of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

The governor said that most universities had deviated from their primary aim of promoting research and development and concentrated on having too many non-academic staff.

“The university needs all levels of supportive staff, but the current practice where the number of non-academic staff outweighed the numbers of academic staff and researchers is not acceptable, not tenable and unsustainable.

“’Universities should through investment, efficient management of funds, a partnership with the private and government sectors, grants from international bodies and Alumni association, thrive to be self-sustaining,’’ he said.

Obaseki said that with the current recession, universities should not shy away from getting rid of their redundant and unproductive staff in the various faculties.

“Universities should be able to check waste and corruption and stop relying on the government for subvention because the government is almost broke,’’ he advised.

The governor tasked the nation’s university authorities to engage in the publication of journals, innovations and technology advancement of students to make them relevant in the present world of ICT.

The university Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, said that the institution had achieved numerous successes in the areas of fibre optic technology, infrastructural development, internally generated revenue and accreditation of 64 programmes.

Onimawo listed areas of need to include a partnership in investment ventures such as in agriculture going by the vast arable land and dam to boost the institution’s revenue.

Others were perimeter fencing of the school, construction and tarring of roads within the campus, building of the vice-chancellor’s lodge, completion of the administrative building and provision of more students’ accommodation.

The Chancellor, His Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe of Bida, attributed the university’s giant strides to the enabling environment provided by the state governor, saying that available resources would be judiciously utilised.

The chancellor also commended the governor for mobilising the contractors working on the administrative building back to the site, saying that completion of the project would solve the problems of office accommodation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was installed as the 15th visitor of the institution by the state Chief Judge, Justice Eseohe Ikponmwan.

There was also a presentation of honorary degrees on Chief Tony Elumelu (Business Administration), Dr Mathew Okpebholo (Engineering) and Dr Robson Momoh (Literature).

The university awarded Post-graduate Degrees to 130 graduands with a breakdown of 40 Post-graduate Diploma, 76 Masters Degrees and 14 Doctorate Degrees, while 2,265 graduands were on Friday awarded First Degrees.

More

In Edo JAAC declares N2.18bn allocation for LGs in June
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Namadi Sambo Fake whistleblower in prison over ex-VP's house raidbullet
2 Dino Melaye Did INEC chairman suspend recall due to blackmail from...bullet
3 Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in...bullet

Local

Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.
Ambode Lawmaker commends Gov’s efforts toward healthy environment
Senator Dino Melaye
Melaye INEC refutes negative insinuations on suspension of senator’s recall process
Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura
In Nasarawa Distribute pre-paid meters to electricity customers, says state Govt
'Davido's video for 'IF' was shot in the UK
Lai Mohammed FG to stop production of Nigerian movies, music abroad - Minister says