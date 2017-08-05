Home > Local >

Oba of Lagos blames Buhari for Nigeria Police problems

Akiolu said the military government under Muhammadu Buhari between 1983 and 1985 was not committed to the funding of the police.

Rilwan Akiolu, Oba of Lagos play

(Today.ng)

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the depression and gap in the operations of the Nigeria Police Force.

The  monarch, who is a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, said this on Friday, August 4, 2017 at a seminar organised by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, in Lagos.

He said, “The military killed the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force. The problem of the police started with Buhari in 1984 when he was Head of State. They said (Sunday) Adewusi wanted to take over the government. I explained to them that it was not possible at all.

“There was a meeting sometime ago in Abuja where all of us were summoned. I was very happy when Buhari told us that 10,000 policemen would be recruited for efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force.

ALSO READ: Oba of Lagos visits VP, says Buhari’ll return fit

Akiolu further said he also advised ex-Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, in 1997 on the need to create sufficient police stations on expressways to tackle highway robberies but his suggestion was rebuffed.

He said, “What he (Abubakar) told me was that ‘Commissioner, do you want me to commit all the resources of the government to the police alone?’”

Akiolu, however, charged Buhari to address the challenges hindering the effectiveness of the police “now that he has come back as a democrat.”

