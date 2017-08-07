Nyesom Wike :  Rivers state gov sacks Special Advisers

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Monday relieved all his Special Advisers of their appointments except one.

A statement by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, said only the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, Bishop Winston Iwo was retained.

NAN recalls that the governor had earlier sacked the state’s Executive Council on June 24.

The governor, who has less than two years into his first tenure, is yet to re-appoint new commissioners.