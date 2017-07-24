Home > Local >

Nyesom Wike :  Gov sympathises with flood victims in Rivers, promises to tackle menace

Nyesom Wike Gov sympathises with flood victims in Rivers, promises to tackle menace

Wike made the promise on Sunday during on-the-spot inspection of some areas affected by flood.

  • Published:
Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike play

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike

(Vanguard)

Tam-George Former Rivers commissioner seeks N500 million damages from ThisDay
Nyesom Wike Stop promoting conflict, South-South group advises governor
Fayose Ekiti governor reportedly sacks executive council
Sa'ad Abubakar Agitations symptom of rot in Nigerian system – Sultan of Sokoto
Wike Gov says exco dissolution is to move Rivers forward
Eid-el Fitr Gov. Wike pledges peaceful Sallah celebration in Rivers
Wike Governor dissolves Rivers Executive Council
Wike Rivers Governor sacks all Commissioners
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has sympathised with flood victims in parts of Rivers, promising to mobilise Julius Berger Plc to open up blocked canals to check re-occurrence.

A statement issued by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the governor on electronic media, said Wike made the promise on Sunday during on-the-spot inspection of some areas affected by flood.

The statement was made available to newsmen on Monday in Port Harcourt.

It said the governor assured the victims of his administration’s readiness to tackle the challenge.

“This flood is as a result of the heavy rains which could no longer flow freely following blockage of some major canals caused by indiscriminate dumping of refuse."

“I want to assure those affected by this disaster that the government shall partner relevant agencies to remedy the situation,” he said.

Wike advised the residents to stop dumping refuse in water channels, saying such actions lead to disaster.

He said that he would take stringent measures to ensure that the disaster does not re-occur.

The statement said that Mr Sam Ngbor, Liaison Manager of Julius Berger Plc, assured the governor of the company’s readiness to work with the government to ensure that the state was free from flooding. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
2 Quit Notice Arewa youth group reverses eviction orderbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Buhari will not return – IPOB leader saysbullet

Local

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state
Darius Ishaku Gov signs anti-open grazing bill into law
Boko Haram has intensified suicide attacks in and around Maiduguri in recent months after losing territory to the Nigerian military
In Maiduguri 2 suicide bombers die in failed attacks
Prime Minister Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street after returning from Buckingham Palace on June 9, 2017, in London, England.
Britain Country to invest in Nigeria’s pipeline infrastructure, gas, power
Buhari meets APC Governors and chieftains
Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governors