NSCDC boss says election boycott proponents are anti-democrats

NSCDC boss says election boycott proponents are anti-democrats

The NSCDC boss assured that election would hold and called on the residents to get ready to exercise their right to elect their governor.

John Ahwen, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra command, has described the people advocating that the governorship election in Anambra will not hold in November as `anti-democrats.’

Ahwen told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Onitsha, that only the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the “only constituted body authorised to decide on elections in the country.’’

He declared that those canvassing that the poll would not hold want to truncate the democratic process entrenched in the country since 1999.

It is only democracy that gives right to the people. Peoples’ right is supreme,” he said.

The NSCDS boss assured that election would hold in the state as scheduled.

He called on the residents to get ready to exercise their right to elect their governor on Nov. 18.

He said that the command in collaboration with the other security agencies would ensure zero tolerance for criminalities and elements bent on truncating the peace in the state.

We assure everybody both within and outside the state that we are here to protect them.

“The most important reason I am here is to make sure that I uphold the objectives of the state and the federation which include peace and order,” Ahwen said. 

