NSCDC :  Agency arrests 2 suspected child traffickers in Ekiti

NSCDC Agency arrests 2 suspected child traffickers in Ekiti

The state NSCDC commandant disclosed that the two suspects had been on the watch list over the last two months.

  • Published:
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. play

Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

(Google)

The Ekiti Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday said it had arrested two “notorious” child traffickers.

The Commandant, Mr Donatus Ikemefuna, who announced the arrest at a news conference at Ado Ekiti, named the suspects as Stephen Udoh and Ede Thomas.

“Operatives of the NSCDC nabbed the suspects after they trafficked 32 minors into the state for illicit businesses.

“We have trailed the suspects for quite some time; they specialise in intra-state child trafficking between Benue and Ekiti, and unto other states in the South-West.

“They bring the children here for child labour and prostitution. Most of the children are between five and 18 years,” he said.

He said that the operatives arrested the suspects on Sunday, after men from the counter-terrorism unit trailed them to the location where they had taken their victims who were mostly primary and secondary school children.

Ikemefuna disclosed that the two suspects had been on the watch list over the last two months, adding that the victims confirmed being promised jobs with attractive wages in Ado Ekiti, Igbonla in Ondo State and Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

“Such `juicy’ jobs have proven over time to be child labour and prostitution; we arrested them with 32 children which they have turned to mere goods to be exported and imported.

“ We intend to investigate the matter after which we will hand them over to NAPTIP for proper action,’’ he said.

