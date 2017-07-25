NotTooYoungToRun protesters show up at bill debate in Abuja

Protesters showed up at the National Assembly (NASS) on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, to protest the lack of constitutional backing for young Nigerians to contest for political offices.

The protesters reportedly belong to the "NotTooYoungToRun" movement that has been fighting for the right of young Nigerians to have more opportunities to elective positions.

After marching down from Unity Fountain, they were denied access to the NASS complex after security officials barred the main entrance.

The National Assembly is expected to debate the bill to lower the age requirement for running for public office today.

Last week, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara reaffirmed his support for youth inclusion in politics, saying that the House would live up to its promise to do all within its powers to pass the bill.

He said, "The young people should be informed that we made a promise and we will keep to our promise, by God’s grace.”

Sponsors of the bill, Hon. Tony Nwulu, Sen. Dino Melaye (Kogi West - APC) and Sen. Abdul-Aziz Nyako (Adamawa Central - APC) were spotted with the protesters.