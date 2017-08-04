Home > Local >

Northern youths meet Igbos in Kano over quit notice

Igbo Quit Notice Northern youths meet Igbos in Kano

The meeting is believed to be about the standing threat that was issued against Igbo residents in the north in June.

President, Northern Emancipation Network, Abdul-azzez Suleima (left); President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima and North Central Coordinator, Arewa Citizens Action for Change, Mohammed Eneji Abdulhamid play

President, Northern Emancipation Network, Abdul-azzez Suleima (left); President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima and North Central Coordinator, Arewa Citizens Action for Change, Mohammed Eneji Abdulhamid

(The Guardian )

A delegation of Northern youths is currently holding a peace meeting with an Igbo delegation in Kano.

The meeting is believed to be about the standing threat that was issued against Igbo residents in the north in June.

A coalition of Northern youths issued a threatening statement on June 6, 2017, advising Igbos living in the northern region of the country to leave before October 1, 2017.

While it looked like intervention talks organised by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo calmed nerves in the region, the influential Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (ACF) released a statement on Thursday, August 3, saying the order is still in effect.

The meeting follows the quit notice giving to Igbos in the North by Arewa youths in reactions to the agitation for secession in the South East.

The Igbo delegation at the meeting has representatives of Igbos in all northern states.

