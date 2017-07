24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, which was supposed to resume today, July, 11, 2017, has been adjourned to Octoober 17 by an Abuja Federal High Court.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is facing charges of treason before the court.

According to Premium Times, a court official disclosed the adjournment date this morning.

Kanu is being tried alongside three others: David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe.

He was granted bail in April by Justice Binta Nyako.