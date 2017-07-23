Hamza Al-Mustapha, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Late Gen. Sani Abacha has alleged that some people are sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been at the fore-front of the call for a sovereign Biafra nation.

Speaking to Vanguard, Al-Mustapha said security operatives will soon expose the IPOB leader’s sponsors.

According to the former CSO, “My understanding is that certain people are investing in these problems to promote themselves, but very soon the government would realize it.

“But our security agencies are doing a lot to identity them.

“Any call to divide Nigeria is unacceptable. I have been playing a role to ensure a united Nigeria. I have been criss-crossing the North and the South-East, and to all parties concerned, soliciting for peace.

“I was recently in Owerri to sign a peace accord with some associations and the North.

“If Arewa youths had addressed IPOB as a group or their leader Nnamdi Kanu as an individual, it would have been a fair- deal, but asking millions of Igbo that reside in the North to quit is not acceptable by law and the provisions of our Constitution.

ALSO READ: Buhari will not return – Nnamdi Kanu

“We have spoken to the Northern Leaders Forum as well as Ralph Uwazuruike because Nnamdi Kanu was his boy, he brought him up to be in the Radio House in London.

“The people creating tension in Nigeria are behind Kanu. What he is doing may not necessarily be to create tension but those behind him are investing in the tension to divide us as a nation.”

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not return from his medical trip abroad.