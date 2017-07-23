A former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Tsav has said that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has a mental problem.

According to Daily Post, Tsav said that the IPOB leader needs to go for medical and psychiatric evaluation.

This is coming after Kanu clamied that he was given a Biafra map with five Igbo states, but refused, saying he wanted Benue and Rivers states to be included.

In his response, Tsav said “I think the man, Kanu, has some mental problems. What is the connection between the Tivs, the Idoma and the Igbo? I think the man needs to see a psychiatric doctor because something is wrong with him.

“He is not well because nothing connects the Tivs, the Idoma to the Igbo. How can he say he wants Benue State to be part of Biafra?

“He should stay where he is and carry on with his madness. We are not ready to be part and parcel of his madness.”

Meanwhile, Hamza Al-Mustapha, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Late Gen. Sani Abacha has alleged that some people are sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu’s agenda to destabilise Nigeria.