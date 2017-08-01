Nigerian Immigration Service :  Agency set to recruit 1,112 officers

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that it is ready to recruit 1,112 officers.

According to Premium Times, the NIS Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede made this known to newsmen.

Babandede said that “ the current recruitment drive is meant to fill the shortfall of slots left after the service had absorbed 888 of 2,000 officers engaged in May 2015 that were later disengaged in August.”

The NIS boss also added that “The current recruitment exercise, is for three cadres of Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (II), Immigration Assistant (III) and Assistant Inspector of Immigration.”

The recruitment exercise is coming three years after several applicants died as a result of a stampede in Abuja.