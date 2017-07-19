Home > Local >

Nigerian Army :  Troops neutralize 4 suicide bombers in 3 days

Nigerian Army Troops neutralize 4 suicide bombers in 3 days

The Director Army Public Relations, said that one of the bombers was intercepted at Dala as he attempted to cross through troops.

  • Published:
play

Boko Haram Nigeria and the hunt for oil in terrorist sect's heartland
Boko Haram High profile terrorist, 3 others surrender to troops in Borno
Saraki Customs boss 'can wear jeans and T-shirt', says Senate President
Boko Haram Call for peace talks masks ethnic tensions
Boko Haram Nigerian army will soon attack terrorist base in Lake Chad
David Mark Group wants ex-Senate President to run for President in 2019
Osinbajo Army not plotting coup against Acting President
Famine Boko Haram, FG cooking a disaster in the North
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Army, says its troops in Borno have intercepted and neutralised no fewer than four suspected suicide bombers between Sunday and Tuesday.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director Army Public Relations, said in a statement on Wednesday that one of the bombers was intercepted at Dala as he attempted to cross through troops’ “forward defences.’’

“Upon several challenges and warning shots the suspect refused to halt."

“The suspect who still continued to approach towards the troops’ location was immediately neutralized,’’ Usman said.

He added that two female suicide bombers were also intercepted and neutralized at Mammanti as they tried to infiltrate and attack the village through troops’ parapet.

“Similarly, the troops of 251 Battalion also intercepted another female Boko Haram terrorist suicide bomber on Monday 17th July 2017 at about 1.49 am between Cimari and No Man’s Land."

“These great efforts of the troops helped to save valuable lives and property,’’ he said.

The army spokesman appealed to the public to volunteer information to the military and other security agencies to preempt suicide bombings and other atrocities by remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
2 Diezani Alison Madueke 20 things you should know about ex minister’s...bullet
3 Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodelebullet

Local

Amina Mohammed
Amina Mohammed UN Deputy Secretary-General and 3 UN envoys to visit Osinbajo
Lagos Council Poll LASIEC to announce results at collation centres
Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor releases N1b to local govts for salary arrears
Burnt Sterling Bank building in Apapa
In Lagos Mob sets 2 banks on fire after policeman kills 3 drivers in Apapa