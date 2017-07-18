Nigeria needs "repackaging" NOT "restructuring," Okorocha says

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has disagreed with the popular views of most national stakeholders that the country needs restructuring.

Okorocha mainly has a problem with the word "restructuring", which he said means different things to the various geo-political zones in the country.

He instead believes that what the country needs is "repackaging."

The Governor stated this in Owerri on Monday, July 17, at the 67th Annual Conference of the Broadcasting Corporation of Nigeria (BON), according to a statement issued by his spokesman Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo.

Okorocha was quoted as saying, "Our nation requires repackaging. It is unfortunate that a great nation like ours has not been properly packaged for consumption by the international communities."

"Yet, there are more evils in other nations than we have in Nigeria but the reports going out about our country is such that no one will want to come into Nigeria unless for those who want to take risk. No nation can grow with this arrangement.

"I want to charge you today, as you meet, think Nigeria and see how you can repackage it. We are not the worst of them all. "Every geo-political zone has its own interpretation of restructuring. To the South-East, restructuring means creation of an additional State.

"For the South-South, restructuring means resource Control. For the South-West, it means devolution of power and the North may see it differently, but whatever is the Case, we are better of, as a United Nigeria.

"The ball is in your court to see how you can project Nigeria and repackage it for public and international consumption.

"Let me say to all of us here that there is nothing wrong with Nigeria and Nigerians. Nigeria is a great nation and will ever remain a great nation."

Many Nigerians, especially the opposition, have been vocal about the need for Nigeria to explore the idea of restructuring as recommended in the 2014 confab report.

However, to most of the critics, restructuring means reducing the power of the Federal Government for States to be able to have more autonomy over their resources, security amongst others.