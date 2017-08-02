Near Ikorodu :  Lagos council staff kidnapped

A staff of Ikeja Local Government in Lagos State, Mr Shamsideen Omotayo, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Agbowa-Imota road, near Ikorodu on Wednesday.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Omotayo, a clerk in the council, was abducted on his way to work.

Mr Afolabi Olawale, Head, Public Affairs, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), who confirmed the kidnap, said that the abductors have contacted the council, demanding for N20 million ransom.

“Mr Omotayo was abducted at Imota on his way to work this morning."

“The kidnappers have contacted the Head of Administration of the council, Mrs Mosunmola Otaiku-Okoka and demanded for N20 million ransom,’’ the LNSC official said.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said that the incident was reported to police in the area, adding that investigation was ongoing on the matter.