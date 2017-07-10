Home > Local >

Ndume says govt knows sponsors of Boko Haram

Ali Ndume Govt knows 'sponsors of Boko Haram', says Senator

Ndume said the government's prosecution was a malicious witch hunt that unfairly targeted him.

  • Published:
Senator Ali Ndume play

Senator Ali Ndume

(Trent Online)

Saraki Senate warns against actions, utterances that jeopardise Nigeria’s unity
Boko Haram Court rules on Ndume’s no case submission July 4
Saraki Ndume says he won’t apologize to Senate President – Report
Osinbajo Acting President says this generation of leaders must resolve the crisis in the North East
Saraki Finally, Senate begins screening of 27 REC nominees
Saraki ‘ICT can provide jobs for millions of Nigerians,’ Senate President says
Buhari 'My support for President unshaken,' Suspended Senator says
Ndume Borno IDPs refuse to protest for Senator, say he abandoned them [VIDEO]
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who was recently cleared of terrorism charges, has said he is thinking about suing the Federal Government for trying him unfairly, claiming that they know "who the sponsors of Boko Haram are."

On July 4, 2017, Justice Gabriel Kolawole of an Abuja Federal High Court acquitted the Borno state senator of charges of being a sponsor of deadly terrorist group, Boko Haram.

While speaking in Maiduguri on Sunday, July, 9, Ndume said the government's prosecution was a malicious witch hunt that unfairly targeted him.

He said, "For six years the federal government put me on trial without any evidence to prove their false allegations against me."

He went further to also accuse the media of unfair treatment, saying, "After six years the court said they had no case against me so they have to acquit me. But the media wasn’t fair; the spirit with which they reported my arraignment has not been matched with the reports published on my acquittal."

The senator went ahead to blame his trial on a witch hunt campaign by the government, claiming they willfully ignored other suspected Boko Haram suspects and focused on.

He said, "For six years I was restricted, I could not travel, I could not move an inch, I was subjected to emotional torture when all the while the government knew that there was nothing against me and they know who the sponsors of Boko Haram are.

"Could you imagine the arrested Boko Haram spokesman mentioned some other persons but it was only me that was taken to court?

"That shows that I was the only person that the government wanted to fight.

"But I will still ensure that my voice is heard and my side of the story is told as well; because there are so many things that the world needs to know."

The senator said he has been encouraged to seek compensation from the government for his trial that abused his rights and privileges, saying he was considering suing.

According to him, "I am yet to decide on whether to go to court and sue the federal government for damages or speak to the media so that my own story too would be heard."

The former majority leader was arraigned by the federal government in 2011 and re-arraigned in 2013 on a four-count charge of sponsoring the terrorist group.

The senator argued that the contact he had with the terror group was established after his appointment into the Presidential Committee on Security Matters to negotiate for peace with the group.

He also argued that he disclosed all the information he got to then Vice President, Namadi Sambo and then Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS).

In the no-case submission filed by the senator, his counsel, Ricky Tarfa (SAN) argued that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

He was acquitted by Justice Kolawole who upheld his no-case submission dismissed the case.

More

Ali Ndume Senator cleared of terrorism charges
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Fashola, National Assembly Who landed the deadliest punch?bullet
2 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet
3 Goodluck Jonathan Suspected assassins attack GEJ’s son-in-law for...bullet

Local

Abdulsalami Abubakar
Abdulsalami Abubakar 'Maitama Sule surrendered himself for arrest after 1983 coup,' Ex-Head of State says
Kidnap
In Kaduna Gunmen kidnap NHIS auditor
The four policemen sacked for extortion
Ibrahim Idris Police IG sacks 4 officers for extortion
Obasanjo
Obasanjo OBJ is the best President Nigeria ever had –Afe Babalola