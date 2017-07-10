Ndume says govt knows sponsors of Boko Haram

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who was recently cleared of terrorism charges, has said he is thinking about suing the Federal Government for trying him unfairly, claiming that they know "who the sponsors of Boko Haram are."

On July 4, 2017, Justice Gabriel Kolawole of an Abuja Federal High Court acquitted the Borno state senator of charges of being a sponsor of deadly terrorist group, Boko Haram.

While speaking in Maiduguri on Sunday, July, 9, Ndume said the government's prosecution was a malicious witch hunt that unfairly targeted him.

He said, "For six years the federal government put me on trial without any evidence to prove their false allegations against me."

He went further to also accuse the media of unfair treatment, saying, "After six years the court said they had no case against me so they have to acquit me. But the media wasn’t fair; the spirit with which they reported my arraignment has not been matched with the reports published on my acquittal."

The senator went ahead to blame his trial on a witch hunt campaign by the government, claiming they willfully ignored other suspected Boko Haram suspects and focused on.

He said, "For six years I was restricted, I could not travel, I could not move an inch, I was subjected to emotional torture when all the while the government knew that there was nothing against me and they know who the sponsors of Boko Haram are.

"Could you imagine the arrested Boko Haram spokesman mentioned some other persons but it was only me that was taken to court?

"That shows that I was the only person that the government wanted to fight.

"But I will still ensure that my voice is heard and my side of the story is told as well; because there are so many things that the world needs to know."

The senator said he has been encouraged to seek compensation from the government for his trial that abused his rights and privileges, saying he was considering suing.

According to him, "I am yet to decide on whether to go to court and sue the federal government for damages or speak to the media so that my own story too would be heard."

The former majority leader was arraigned by the federal government in 2011 and re-arraigned in 2013 on a four-count charge of sponsoring the terrorist group.

The senator argued that the contact he had with the terror group was established after his appointment into the Presidential Committee on Security Matters to negotiate for peace with the group.

He also argued that he disclosed all the information he got to then Vice President, Namadi Sambo and then Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS).

In the no-case submission filed by the senator, his counsel, Ricky Tarfa (SAN) argued that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

He was acquitted by Justice Kolawole who upheld his no-case submission dismissed the case.