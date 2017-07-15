Home > Local >

In Akwa-Ibom :  Navy chief warns naval ratings not to post operations on social media

Navy chief warns naval ratings not to post operations on social media

Adedipe gave the warning when he addressed ratings at NNS Jubilee Base at Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Rear Admiral Victor Adedipe, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command, on Saturday warned ratings not to post anything about naval operations on the social media.

Adedipe gave the warning when he addressed ratings at NNS Jubilee Base at Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“The issue of your participation on social media, I know is something that is very common to all of us.
“There is a recent guideline on the issue of social media, please get a copy in the office and read it.
“I know a good number of us belong to several groups, either family group or social group, but know what you post on social media,” Adedipe cautioned.
He called on the ratings to adhere to rules and regulations guiding naval operations on social media.
The FOC said that posting of naval operations on social media could help criminals to get vital information about the Navy.

He urged the officers to cultivate the habit of reading and writing for self improvement.

“I want to urge you rather than using social media for those things that are not beneficial to you, use it to improve yourself in terms of knowledge.
“If you acquire knowledge, nobody can take it away from you, it stays with you.’’

Adedipe promised officers and men improved welfare within available resources.

