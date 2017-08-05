The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said the Service would continue to protect the territorial integrity of the nation.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said this while briefing newsmen at the end of NAF’s Annual 10km walk/jogging exercise on Saturday in Abuja.

Abubakar said physical fitness was pivotal to humans, especially members of the armed forces, adding that it was in view of this that NAF continued to conduct the exercise on quarterly basis.

He quoted a Greek philosopher, Thucydides, as having once said, “the bravest are surely those who have the cleverest vision of what is before them, glory/danger yet go out to meet it.

“It is, therefore, my desire to congratulate you all for putting up a brilliant performance in today’s exercise, ” he said.

The CAS said all these efforts were geared toward effective and efficient protection of the nation’s territorial integrity, as fitness was the key to military performance.

“Fitness is key to military performance, if you are not fit physically and mentally, then you cannot do military job.

“With fitness, you will be able to carry out any assignment given to you professionally, irrespective of the terrain as a military personnel.

Abubakar implored the personnel to continue to exercise their body so as to keep fit for their daily activities, and to remain healthy, as well.

He congratulated those who did exceptionally well in the exercise and urged them to keep it up as there was no substitute for excellence and there was great satisfaction derived from hard work.

The CAS also urged those who did not perform very well to put in more efforts next time, as there was always a second chance, saying practice made perfect.

He also congratulated the personnel for putting up a brilliant performance in the second Inter-Command Combat Games in Jos, Plateau , for coming out first for the second time.

“I am very proud of you, and I will continue to organise more sporting activities that will continue to improve the performance of NAF sports men and women.

“These I will continue to pursue until NAF achieves a greater height in all sporting activities it will participate in,” he said.

The CAS also congratulated the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development for donating trophies for the first position among officers for the jogging category.