The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has deployed armed helicopter with force protection elements and other logistics support to Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, made the disclosure on Saturday in Abuja in a statement issued to newsmen.

He said the deployment was part of efforts to ensure lasting peace in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

The director added the deployment, at the instance of the Chief of Air Staff, (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, was to complement the efforts of surface forces on ground to keep peace in the area.

“The personnel and other supporting staff will operate from a newly established NAF Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Kafanchan.

“They will be reinforced with NAF Special Forces to protect lives and property and stop the incessant clashes in the area,” Adesanya said.

He recalled that recently, the service deployed air assets and personnel to Takum, Taraba to maintain peace and provide air cover for the ground troops in the area.

ALSO READ: Air Force says Boko Haram is back in Sambisa forest

“It is equally worthy of note that NAF has made appreciable contributions in different theatres of operations across the country and has also extended its reach.

“The latest expansion was the commissioning of 213 FOB in Katsina and the Quick Response Wing (QRW) in Daura, Katsina State, as part of its continued efforts to extend its reach in the North-west.

“This will go a long way in reducing NAF’s response time to crisis situations in the Zone,” Adesanya said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that recently, Kajuru Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna State, erupted in violence due to communal clashes in which lives and properties were lost.