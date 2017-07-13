Home > Local >

Muhammadu Buhari :  President mourns Madam Omowunmi, sends “heart-felt condolences” to Bisi Akande

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari’s condolence message was contained “in a letter penned by him”.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “heart-felt” sadness over the death of Madam Omowunmi Bisi Akande, wife of the founding chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, said Buhari’s condolence message was contained “in a letter penned by him”.

He said the president had earlier spoken on telephone  to the bereaved party chieftain on Wednesday, where he (President Buhari) described the death of Akande’s wife of 50 years as an “irreparable loss’’.

The President’s message read: “I received the very sad news of the death of your dearly beloved wife, Madam Omowunmi Akande this morning."

“I am following our phone call with this letter of condolence, which comes from my heart."

“To lose a wife, a dear wife after 50 years, a constant and loving companion through good and bad times, is a blow only a man of unshakeable faith can withstand."

“Please extend my personal condolences to the immediate and wider Akande family and to friends of the family for this irreparable loss."

“May Allah give you the strength and Iman to endure her passing away.’’

It would be recalled that the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, on Wednesday, led the presidential delegation to condole with Chief Bisi Akande over the demise of his wife.

Kyari described the death of the deceased as a loss to the nation.

“Yesternight, I received a call from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo while he was with President Muhammadu Buhari in London."

“He gave me the news of Madam Akande’s death and said that the president and himself are very sad over the sudden death of Mrs Akande."

“He thereafter directed that I lead a presidential delegation to Ila-Orangun immediately to condole with Chief Akande,’’ he said.

