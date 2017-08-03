Home > Local >

Muhammadu Buhari :  Nigeria's ailing President becomes subject of betting game

Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria's ailing President becomes subject of betting game

A popular sports gaming site, NaijaBet.com, is asking those interested to stake their money on when Buhari would return.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In this handout photograph taken and released by The Nigerian State House on July 26, ailing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) poses with his wife Aisha Buhari (R) and the wife of Benue State Governor Eunice Ortom as he received a courtesy visit delegation at Abuja House in London play

In this handout photograph taken and released by The Nigerian State House on July 26, ailing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) poses with his wife Aisha Buhari (R) and the wife of Benue State Governor Eunice Ortom as he received a courtesy visit delegation at Abuja House in London

(NIGERIA STATE HOUSE/AFP)

Fayose Nigerian Army warns Ekiti governor to keep quiet
Osinbajo Acting President urges youths to promote Nigeria’s unity narratives
Niger Delta Crisis MEND backs out of peace talks
Buhari President condoles with Bauchi govt over ex-Deputy Gov’s death
Rochas Okorocha It's too early to judge our performance, gov tells Nigerians
Politics Court in Nigeria frees man who was arrested for naming his dog after the president
Terrorism 4 killed in northeast Nigeria suicide attacks
Boko Haram Nigeria and the hunt for oil in terrorist sect's heartland
Boko Haram Call for peace talks masks ethnic tensions
Osinbajo 'Declare state of emergency on education', Malala tells Acting President
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria's ailing President Muhammadu Buhari who has been away in London for almost three months has become the subject of a sports betting game in his homeland.

A popular sports gaming site, NaijaBet.com, is asking those interested to stake their money on when Buhari who left Nigeria on May 7 on his latest medical trip to the British capital, would return.

The company usually focusses on English Premiership, Champions League and other sporting events, but recently launched the 'Buhari to Return' game:

////YOU CAN BET ON IF HE WILL RETURN ON THE 2ND WEEK OF AUGUST OR THE 4TH///

The 74-year-old Buhari first sought treatment in London in June last year for what presidency officials said was a persistent inner ear infection, returning in six months for check-ups that were later said to be "a long period of treatment".

Buhari himself admitted on his return to Abuja in March that he had not been that ill before.

Despite Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's acting on his behalf, Buhari's protracted absence has sparked intense public debate in Nigeria.

Last month, both members of the ruling party and the opposition went to see him in London and even took pictures with him in London to douse public anxiety.

The health of Nigerian leaders has often been a contentious issue.

Buhari, a former military ruler in the 1980s, was dogged by speculation about his health even before the election win in 2015 that brought him to power.

During that campaign, the then-ruling party claimed he was seriously ill with prostate cancer and even put out advertisements insinuating he would die in office.

He rejected the claims as unfounded.

In 2010, Nigeria was plunged into months of political turmoil after president Umaru Musa Yar'Adua died in office following months of treatment in Saudi Arabia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at usbullet
2 Biafra Zionist Federation Group declares independence from Nigeriabullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Group threatens to cause chaos if IPOB leader is arrestedbullet

Local

Ayodele Fayose
Fayose Nigerian Army warns Ekiti governor to keep quiet
Abuja natives demand permanent secretary slot
In Abuja FCT natives demand permanent secretary slot [PHOTOS]
Boko Haram's shadowy leader, Abubakar Shekau
Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram leader is the proverbial cat with 9 lives
VANGUARD NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, August 3, 2017]