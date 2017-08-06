Home > Local >

Monarchs condemn shooting of worshippers in church

Anambra Church Killings Monarchs condemn shooting of worshippers

Ilouno, who is also the traditional ruler of Ifitedunu community, called on law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

  • Published:

In Anambra Gunman kills Catholic church members during morning mass
Anambra Church Killings Police confirm death of 8 church worshippers, 18 injured
Xenophobia 'Leave or we kill you all' - SA hate group threaten Nigerians
Armed Robbery Car thieves dispossess woman of her vehicle
InKatsina Gunmen storm bar killing 5, others wounded
Kidnapping Abductors demand N2.5m ransom for Catholic priest
Official Rascals Soldiers allegedly kill 6 youths protesting murder on Monarch in Plateau
In Lokoja Redeem church invaded by gunmen during service, kidnap pastor
Sacrilege Pastor robbed in Benue
Anambra Church Killings Death toll rises to 11 as police links attack to community members abroad
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Anambra Central Traditional Rulers Council, has condemned the shooting of worshippers at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Police Commissioner, Mr Garba Umar, had confirmed that eight worshippers died and 18 others were injured in the early morning attack.

The chairman of the council, Igwe Chukwuemeka Ilouno, told NAN in Enugu on Sunday that he read the news online.

Ilouno, who said he was speaking on behalf of the other traditional rulers, said he and his colleagues were shocked and saddened when they heard the news.

“It is shocking and barbaric that people that went to church in the early hours of today met such a calamity.

“What we use to hear and read happening in distance land is now happening in our quiet and peaceful Anambra State.

“It is regrettable that such news of evil and spill of blood should emanate from Anambra State.

“Our people are not known for spilling of blood as we value human lives,’’ he said.

Ilouno, who is also the traditional ruler of Ifitedunu community, called on law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He commiserated with Gov. Willie Obiano, the Catholic Church, Ozubulu community as well as the families of the deceased and injured.

Earlier, the Parish Priest of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Jude Onwuaso, said the attack took place at about 6.30 a.m. during Mass.

According to the priest, an unidentified man came into the Church, shot at a man, Chief Akunwafor Ikegwuonwu, before shooting sporadically at other worshippers.

An eyewitness, who identified herself as a choir member, said the church was dark as there was no light.

She said that the generating set suddenly developed fault; so, the mass proceeded with the congregation using candle light. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 National Assembly Senate orders arrest of Globacom CEO, 29 others over...bullet
2 Ben Bruce Nigeria is in big trouble, we need to discuss with Buhari -...bullet
3 Jide Omokore Skye Bank to take over Diezani’s associate's oil wells...bullet

Local

Gov Samuel Ortom
Ortom Gov says Benue State needs N40bn to clear salary arrears
Gov Willie Obiano
Anambra Church Killings Death toll rises to 11 as police links attack to community members abroad
Yemi Osinbajo
ICPC Presidency steps down 2 new board nominees over investigation by commission
Stella Oduah
Stella Oduah N255M bullet-proof BMW car is FG’s vehicle, not mine – Ex-Minister