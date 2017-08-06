Monarchs condemn shooting of worshippers in church

Anambra Central Traditional Rulers Council, has condemned the shooting of worshippers at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Police Commissioner, Mr Garba Umar, had confirmed that eight worshippers died and 18 others were injured in the early morning attack.

The chairman of the council, Igwe Chukwuemeka Ilouno, told NAN in Enugu on Sunday that he read the news online.

Ilouno, who said he was speaking on behalf of the other traditional rulers, said he and his colleagues were shocked and saddened when they heard the news.

“It is shocking and barbaric that people that went to church in the early hours of today met such a calamity.

“What we use to hear and read happening in distance land is now happening in our quiet and peaceful Anambra State.

“It is regrettable that such news of evil and spill of blood should emanate from Anambra State.

“Our people are not known for spilling of blood as we value human lives,’’ he said.

Ilouno, who is also the traditional ruler of Ifitedunu community, called on law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He commiserated with Gov. Willie Obiano, the Catholic Church, Ozubulu community as well as the families of the deceased and injured.

Earlier, the Parish Priest of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Jude Onwuaso, said the attack took place at about 6.30 a.m. during Mass.

According to the priest, an unidentified man came into the Church, shot at a man, Chief Akunwafor Ikegwuonwu, before shooting sporadically at other worshippers.

An eyewitness, who identified herself as a choir member, said the church was dark as there was no light.

She said that the generating set suddenly developed fault; so, the mass proceeded with the congregation using candle light.