The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has commiserated with the staff and students of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Borno State.

Some staff of UNIMAID and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) were recently kidnapped by the dreaded Boko Haram sect.

According to Punch, 30 civilians and 18 soldiers were reportedly killed in a gun battle between the sect members and troops of the Nigerian Army.

During his condolence visit to UNIMAID Adamu said that the Federal Government will not shut down the institution despite the attacks.

The minister also said “You demonstrate great courage and resilience to stay here to do your work despite the security challenges.

“We commend you and the government appreciates what you are doing; even to work in Maiduguri requires courage. Before I came here, I had thought of closing down the university, but after listening to the Vice-Chancellor and seeing what you are doing, I felt proud of you.

“The Federal Government will not shut down the university and we will provide you with all the necessary support.”

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state recently earmarked N50m to install safer security measures around the premises of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).