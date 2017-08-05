Home > Local >

Military foil suicide bomb attack, kill 3 Boko Haram members

  • Published:
No fewer than three suicide bombers were killed by the military on Friday at Simari area of Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at Simari, outskirt of Maiduguri at about 10p.m. when a male and two female suicide bombers tried to infiltrate the town.

The attack came barely 16 hours after dogs foiled attempt by two suicide bombers who tried to hit a hospital at Moloi area of Maiduguri.

A witness, Amin Audu, said that the insurgents took advantage of the night to gain access into Maiduguri.

Audu said that the insurgents were intercepted by military personnel deployed to the area, who neutralised there attempts.

He said that the soldiers shot the male suicide bomber, forcing the explosive strapped to his body to detonate.

The powerful blast also made the explosives strapped to the other ladies to detonate and killing them instantly,” he said.

According to him, two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) also sustained various degrees of injuries from the blast.

Malam Abdullahi Danbatta, the spokesman of the CJTF, confirmed that two of their members were wounded in the attacks.

The military authorities and the police were yet to issue statement on the incident at press time.

NAN recalls that Maiduguri and other liberated areas had witnessed upsurge of suicide bomb attacks in which many lives and property were lost in the past two months.

The insurgents had recently attacked a team of prospecting oil workers on exploration at Lake Chad Basin.

The insurgents also attacked Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri and Dikwa Local Government Area of the state.

Also 14 women including police personnel were recently abducted by the insurgents. 

