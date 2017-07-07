Home > Local >

Malami says comments on Magu 'distorted by the media'

Abubakar Malami AGF says comments on Magu 'distorted by the media'

His recent comments have sparked reports of antagonising the position of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Abubakar Malami play

Abubakar Malami

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has hit out at misconstrued reports of his comments on the appointment of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

While addressing journalists in Abuja after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, Malami said the FEC never discussed the continued stay and possible re-nomination of Magu as chairman of the anti-graft agency.

EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu

EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu

His comments sparked reports of antagonising the position of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo who has been the target of anger from the Senate this week.

In a bid to clear the air, Malami released a statement yesterday, Thursday, July 6, 2017, saying he has been deliberately misunderstood.

In the statement, he said, "It has come to my notice that a number of media organisations have been distorting and misreporting the proceedings of yesterday’s (July 5, 2017) Federal Executive Council (FEC) press briefing, and suggesting that the Presidency 'disowned' the Acting President on a matter relating to a presidential nomination."

He continued, "As the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, I would like to make it categorically clear that the President – and in this case the Acting President – is the Presidency, and therefore cannot be disowned by the Presidency.

"All matters relating to Presidential Appointments and Nominations are strictly a matter for the Presidency to handle. They are not for the Federal Executive Council, and are therefore not discussed at FEC level.

"This was the point I made yesterday at the press briefing, and which was unfortunately distorted by the media."

He concluded by appealing for better responsibility from the media, saying, "I would like to appeal to the media to take seriously its responsibility to inform the public honestly and accurately, to refrain from distorting or sensationalizing the news, and to seek clarification when in doubt."

The appointment of Magu has been rejected by the Senate on two separate occasions.

The official reason for their decision is based on a report compiled by the Department of State Services (DSS) that accused the anti-graft agency boss of impropriety.

This week, lawmakers decided to neglect to honour any nomination sent to it by the presidency until the powers of the legislative arm are acknowledged.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff Abba Kyari; during the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja. 28th June 2017.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff Abba Kyari; during the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja. 28th June 2017. 

This was after Osinbajo said some executive appointments did not require legislative approval based on Section 171 of the Nigerian constitution.

Yesterday, he backed Magu, describing him as a "nightmare for corrupt people".

