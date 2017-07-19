Malala’s visit encouraged us to study hard – IDPs’ students

Some students of the Junior Secondary School, Bakassi IDPs camp, Maiduguri, say their meeting with UN Ambassador of Peace, Malala Yousafzai, was insightful and encouraging.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Malala met with some selected students of the post-basic school set up by the UNICEF at the camp in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Rashida Muhammad, who was among the few students selected to meet with Malala, said she was excited and motivated by the visit.

“Our meeting with Malala is insightful and encouraging. She encouraged me to study hard so that one day I shall be like her.

“At the heat of insurgents’ attacks, I stopped going to school. I am now back in school with the support of government.

“I feel elated, Malala gave me courage to put in my best in studies,” Rashida said.

Another student, Falmata Alhaji-Dungas, also expressed delight at Malala’s visit to the school.

Falmata said she learnt from the visit to be patient and committed to her studies.

“We spoke through an interpreter but I understood that she wanted us to study hard in order to succeed,” she said.

NAN reports that Malala, who was accompanied to the school by UNICEF officials, also met with Gov. Kashim Shettima behind closed doors.

She also visited another IDPs camp and an Orphanage in Maiduguri.