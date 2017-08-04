Home > Local >

Maku calls Biafran group, BZF, 'victims' of failed leadership

Biafra Zionist Federation Labaran Maku calls Biafran group 'victims' of failed leadership

The former Minister of Information said he's more interested in the unity of the country.

  • Published:
Former Minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku play

Former Minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku

(Federal Ministry of Information)

Pat Utomi Biafra Zionist appointment 'is a distraction' (Exclusive)
Biafra Zionist Federation Group declares independence from Nigeria
Biafra Zionist Federation Utomi, Soludo, Jerry Gana make list of interim govt
Labaran Maku Ex-minister urges Nasarawa govt to settle workers’ salaries
Wike Rivers Governor represents Nigeria’s new generation leaders – Maku
In Nasarawa After BabaAlakyo's death, Ombatse still exists
Labaran Maku Ex-minister calls for removal of immunity from constitution
Labaran Maku Ex-minister advises Gov. Al-Makura on proposed N17bn airport project
In Nasarawa Labaran Maku calls on Buhari to place state under security surveillance
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Minister for Information, Labaran Maku has dismissed his recent appointment as the Minister of Aviation for the secessionist Republic of Biafra that was declared by the Benjamin Onwuka-led Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF).

Maku, alongside other prominent Nigerians like Prof. Pat Utomi, was named in the interim government of Biafra after the leader of the group, Onwuka, declared himself the interim President of the independent country.

While reacting to the announcement, the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state denied any knowledge of the group, attributing the group's agitation for an independent country to be a result of failed leadership.

He said, "They are victims of the failure of leadership and structural deficiency."

Barr. Benjamin Onwuka play

Barr. Benjamin Onwuka

(Daily Post)

 

Maku also argued that he couldn't possibly accept the nomination due to his northern roots, as well as his membership in a national party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

However, he used the opportunity to call for better leadership in the country and the provision of equal opportunities for youths to thrive and not think about breaking up the country out of desperation.

In a private phone chat with Pulse Nigeria on Tuesday, August 1, Prof. Utomi laughed off his own nomination as Foreign Minister, and called the act a distraction from real issues in the country.

Former Presidential aspirant, Pat Utomi play

Former Presidential aspirant, Pat Utomi

(Daily Post)

 

According to him, "There are so many distractions in this country. Please, let's focus on important things."

ALSO READ: Utomi, Soludo, Maku make list of interim govt

While making the announcement on Monday, July 31, Onwuka declared, "I am the President of Biafra; we have formed an interim government that will be in place till the next 30 days.

"The interim government will take off tomorrow, August 1 and last till August 31, 2017, that is 30 days.

Other people that he named in the interim government include: Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as the Governor of the Central Bank of Biafra, Prof. Jerry Gana as Minister of Transport, Amarachi Ubani as Minister of Information, and Mrs. Aruma Oteh as Minister of Finance.

Others are: Chief Nnia Nwodo as Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Mrs. Mary Okafor as Minister of Trade and Industry, Benny Lar as Secretary to the Government of the Republic, Gabriel Oluwole Osagie as Minister of Education, Prof Barth Nnaji as  Minister of Energy, and Philip Effiong Jnr. as Minister of Health.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at usbullet
2 Buhari President meets Obasanjo in Londonbullet
3 Sokoto State Govt 'Why we bought N650M Abuja house for Sultan'bullet

Local

Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal
In Sokoto Executive Council approves N1.5b road, water projects
The Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram has increasingly used suicide bombers in its eight-year insurgency that has left at least 20,000 dead and displaced more than 2.6 million others
In Maiduguri 3 die in hospital suicide bombing
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, August 4, 2017]
Obasanjo
Obasanjo I don’t regret stopping OBJ’s third term agenda – Ken Nnamani