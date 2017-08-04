Maku calls Biafran group, BZF, 'victims' of failed leadership

Former Minister for Information, Labaran Maku has dismissed his recent appointment as the Minister of Aviation for the secessionist Republic of Biafra that was declared by the Benjamin Onwuka-led Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF).

Maku, alongside other prominent Nigerians like Prof. Pat Utomi, was named in the interim government of Biafra after the leader of the group, Onwuka, declared himself the interim President of the independent country.

While reacting to the announcement, the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state denied any knowledge of the group, attributing the group's agitation for an independent country to be a result of failed leadership.

He said, "They are victims of the failure of leadership and structural deficiency."

Maku also argued that he couldn't possibly accept the nomination due to his northern roots, as well as his membership in a national party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

However, he used the opportunity to call for better leadership in the country and the provision of equal opportunities for youths to thrive and not think about breaking up the country out of desperation.

In a private phone chat with Pulse Nigeria on Tuesday, August 1, Prof. Utomi laughed off his own nomination as Foreign Minister, and called the act a distraction from real issues in the country.

According to him, "There are so many distractions in this country. Please, let's focus on important things."

While making the announcement on Monday, July 31, Onwuka declared, "I am the President of Biafra; we have formed an interim government that will be in place till the next 30 days.

"The interim government will take off tomorrow, August 1 and last till August 31, 2017, that is 30 days.

Other people that he named in the interim government include: Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as the Governor of the Central Bank of Biafra, Prof. Jerry Gana as Minister of Transport, Amarachi Ubani as Minister of Information, and Mrs. Aruma Oteh as Minister of Finance.

Others are: Chief Nnia Nwodo as Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Mrs. Mary Okafor as Minister of Trade and Industry, Benny Lar as Secretary to the Government of the Republic, Gabriel Oluwole Osagie as Minister of Education, Prof Barth Nnaji as Minister of Energy, and Philip Effiong Jnr. as Minister of Health.