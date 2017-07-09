Home > Local >

Maitama Sule believed in Nigeria's unity - Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan said this while paying a condolence visit to the Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, during his visit to Kano sate, described late Maitama Sule as a man who believed in the unity of Nigeria.

Jonathan said this while paying a condolence visit to the Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, following Sule’s death.

According to Punch, the former President also said that the late statesman’s influence transcended the shores of Kano and Nigeria.

He said “We have lost a great son who is beyond Kano, a hero of the socio-economic development of the country, as well as an ambassador.

ALSO READ: Maitama Sule saved Obasanjo's life

“It is, therefore, proper for me to personally visit Kano to commiserate with the state government and the people of Kano, over the loss of their illustrious son.

“Maitama Sule’s legacies will never be forgotten in a hurry, particularly his oratorical prowess will forever remain fresh in the memory of Nigerians.”

Jonathan also thanked the Kano state government for renaming the North-West University after the late statesman.

