LG Council Polls :  Lagos Govt extends restriction of movement by 2 hours

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced a slight extension of the restriction of movement during the council election period in the state on Saturday, saying it would now be between 7 am and 3pm.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, said in a statement that the extension was to allow for a smooth conduct of the elections and unhindered participation.

He had earlier, on Sunday, said that the restriction of vehicular movement would be between 8a.m and 2pm.

Ayorinde said the restriction of movement would allow the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and the security agencies to distribute electoral materials in good time and ensure a seamless electoral process.

He reiterated the government’s call for a peaceful and orderly conduct by the electorate during the elections that will usher in new Chairmen and Councillors in the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across the state.

According to the Commissioner, the State Government and security agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a free and fair election, while ensuring safety of electoral officials and voters.

He also urged residents to be peaceful and orderly in casting and protecting their votes for chairmen and councilors who were expected to drive development at the third tier of government.

“The police and other security agencies have been maintaining law and order since the commencement of campaign by political parties."

“They are poised to ensure that the voting on Saturday is conducted smoothly without public disturbance,” Ayorinde said.

He said that all political parties, candidates and their supporters as well as the general public were assured of safety throughout the period of voting and collation.

The Commissioner thanked Lagosians for always being peace-loving.

He urged them to perform their civic obligation by trooping out with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to show their commitment to participatory democracy and the importance of development at the local government level.