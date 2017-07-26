"Leave Obalende Bridge in 48 hours," Ambode

The Lagos State Government, on Monday gave 48 hours to people trading or living under and around Obalende flyover to quit.

The Chairman of Lagos State Taskforce on Environment, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, gave the order when he visited the area to intimate the people of the government’s plan to demolish illegal structures within the vicinity.

Egbeyemi said that the people had been served quit notices four years ago and that Gov. Akinwumi Ambode visited the area six months ago to restate the need for them to move.

”Lagos State Government has resolved that no bridge would be a hideout for criminals and illegal activities.

‘’Everyone under Obalende Bridge is there illegally.

“We don’t want to arrest or carry people’s property away, hence, 48 hours grace is given to them to move on their own or they will be forced to do so,” he said.

Some of the structures are churches, mosques, traders, food vendors, mechanics and residences.