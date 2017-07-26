Home > Local >

"Leave Obalende Bridge in 48 hours," Ambode

Ambode "Leave Obalende Bridge in 48 hours," Gov orders illegal occupants

Egbeyemi said that the people had been served quit notices four years ago and that Gov. Akinwumi Ambode visited the area six months ago.

  • Published:
Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State. play

Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.

(Premium Times)

Akinwunmi Ambode Gov tells elected LG chairmen to be hardworking and accountable
Pulse Exclusive The day angry driver kicked FRSC official out of speeding car
Council Poll APC seeks Lagos residents’ votes
Ambode Governor removes Lagos monarch who faked own abduction
Ambode Gov pledges support for growth of entertainment industry
Ambode Lawmaker commends Gov’s efforts toward healthy environment
Bisi Akande APC Chieftain buries wife today, Saraki, Aregbesola others mourn
Ambode Governor says 'less than 600,000 people' in Lagos pay taxes
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Government, on Monday gave 48 hours to people trading or living under and around Obalende flyover to quit.

The Chairman of Lagos State Taskforce on Environment, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, gave the order when he visited the area to intimate the people of the government’s plan to demolish illegal structures within the vicinity.

Egbeyemi said that the people had been served quit notices  four years ago and that Gov. Akinwumi Ambode visited the area six months ago to restate the need for them to move.

Lagos State Government has resolved that no bridge would be a hideout for criminals and illegal activities.

‘’Everyone under Obalende Bridge is there illegally.

“We don’t want to arrest or carry people’s property away, hence, 48 hours grace is given to them to move on their own or they will be forced to do so,” he said.

Some of the structures are churches, mosques, traders, food vendors, mechanics and residences.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
2 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Buhari will not return – IPOB leader saysbullet

Local

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President seeks more collaboration among African institutions for effective leadership
Yakubu Dogara, Bukola Saraki and Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo It will be suicidal to threaten Saraki and Dogara - Acting President
Collapsed building on Lagos Island
On Lagos Island 7 rescued, 1 dead as Building collapses in Karena
Kidnap
Moses Ododo Police foil attempt to kidnap Kogi State Assembly member