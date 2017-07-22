Lalong :  Plateau governor swears-in 17 LG management committee chairmen

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau has sworn in a new set of management committee chairmen for the 17 local government council of the state.

It would be recalled that the governor recently dissolved local government management committees that he constituted in July 2015 after he sacked the elected ones.

Lalong shortly after the swearing in on Friday, in Jos, charged the committee chairmen to brace for the challenging responsibilities ahead.

The governor said that they should work hard for the dividends of democracy to be felt at the grassroots.

“You must work together in unity with the electorate to move the state forward,” he added.

He said that tenure of the chairmen would be reviewed on monthly basis according to performance pending when local government elections would be conducted.

Lalong said that the chairmen would operate with part time councillors appointed in various council wards and would be operating from such wards instead of the local government secretariats.

The governor said that the committee chairmen and the councillors would not contest the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

He said that there would be no imposition of candidates in the forthcoming elections as the wishes of the people would be allowed to prevail.

Dr Ado Buba, Chairman, Wase Local Government Council, who spoke on behalf his colleagues, thanked the governor for finding them worthy for the assignment.

Buba said that they would do their best to ensure that the APC wins the forthcoming elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly sworn chairmen include: Mr Dickson Chollom for Barkin Ladi LGC, Mrs Sarah Bali, Bassa LGC, Mr Simon Angyol, Bokkos, Mr Dauda Barde, Jos East and Mr Philip Nyam, Jos North.

Others were; Mr Gideon Dung, Jos South LGC, Mr Huldu Hamisu, Kanam LGC, Mr Zachariah Golshan, Kanke LGC, Mr Brian Dadi, Langtang North, Mr Sauri Nanzen, Langtang South, Mr Haruna Audu for Mangu, and Mrs Naomi Golmwen for Pankshin.

The governor also swore in Mr Homsuk Joseph for Quan Pan, Mr Kwaps Elias for Shendam, Mr Emmanuel Jugul for Riyom and Mr Ezekiel Vuelgap for Mikang LGC.