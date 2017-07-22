Home > Local >

Lalong :  Plateau governor swears-in 17 LG management committee chairmen

Lalong Plateau governor swears-in 17 LG management committee chairmen

Lalong shortly after the swearing in on Friday, in Jos, charged the committee chairmen to brace for the challenging responsibilities ahead.

  • Published:
Plateau Governor Simon Lalong play

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong

(DailyAfricaGist.com)

In Jos Judge advises Lalong, sacked LG officials, to settle out of court
In Plateau Lalong declares 3 days mourning for commissioner
Democracy Day Plateau Governor, Lalong pardons 6 prisoners
Ecological Funds Governors set up committee to find 'disappearing' money
Lalong We will complete all abandoned projects, says Gov
Simon Lalong Gov criticises Arewa youths over eviction threat
Simon Lalong Sacked Plateau LG Chairmen, others grumble over 6 months unpaid salaries
Atiku Former Vice President says Nigeria can be restructured in 6-months
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau has sworn in a new set of management committee chairmen for the 17 local government council of the state.

It would be recalled that the governor recently dissolved local government management committees that he constituted in July 2015 after he sacked the elected ones.

Lalong shortly after the swearing in on Friday, in Jos, charged the committee chairmen to brace for the challenging responsibilities ahead.

The governor said that they should work hard for the dividends of democracy to be felt at the grassroots.

“You must work together in unity with the electorate to move the state forward,” he added.

He said that tenure of the chairmen would be reviewed on monthly basis according to performance pending when local government elections would be conducted.

Lalong said that the chairmen would operate with part time councillors appointed in various council wards and would be operating from such wards instead of the local government secretariats.

The governor said that the committee chairmen and the councillors would not contest the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

He said that there would be no imposition of candidates in the forthcoming elections as the wishes of the people would be allowed to prevail.

Dr Ado Buba, Chairman, Wase Local Government Council, who spoke on behalf his colleagues,  thanked the governor for finding them worthy for the assignment.

Buba said that they would do their best to ensure that the APC wins the forthcoming elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly sworn chairmen include: Mr Dickson Chollom for Barkin Ladi LGC, Mrs Sarah Bali, Bassa LGC, Mr Simon Angyol, Bokkos, Mr Dauda Barde, Jos East and Mr Philip Nyam, Jos North.

Others were; Mr Gideon Dung, Jos South LGC, Mr Huldu Hamisu, Kanam LGC, Mr Zachariah Golshan, Kanke LGC, Mr Brian Dadi, Langtang North, Mr Sauri Nanzen, Langtang South, Mr Haruna Audu for Mangu, and Mrs Naomi Golmwen for Pankshin.

The governor also swore in Mr Homsuk Joseph for Quan Pan, Mr Kwaps Elias for Shendam, Mr Emmanuel Jugul for Riyom and Mr Ezekiel Vuelgap for Mikang LGC.

More

In Plateau Court orders arrest of former speaker of House of Assembly
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani I wasn't involved in oil swap deals', Petrol transporter disowns...bullet
2 Whistle Blowers Senate passes Protection Bill for informantsbullet
3 Buhari First Lady returns to London to be with Presidentbullet

Local

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) says it has curtailed a fire incident at the Kuje Medium Security Prison hospital
Fire Outbreak NPS curtails incident at Kuje prison
Ebonyi council boss wants young people to be involved in agriculture
For Youths Ebonyi Council boss seeks more involvement in agriculture
Hon. Herman Hembe
Herman Hembe "I have spent all the salaries I collected," sacked lawmaker says
Former Adamawa State Governor, James Bala Ngilari
Ngilari EFCC to appeal acquittal of Adamawa ex-Gov