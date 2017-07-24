Home > Local >

Lagos Police command dismisses 3 officers over extortion

In Lagos State Police command dismisses 3 officers over extortion

An assistant commissioner of police, Abayomi Shogunle, said action was taken against the dismissed officers after a complaint.

  • Published:
Three dismissed police officer play

Three dismissed police officer in Lagos

(TheCable)

Boko Haram Dismissed Air Force officer among terrorists arrested by police in Kano
Boko Haram Police arrest 5 suspected terrorists in Kano State
Boko Haram Terrorism got bigger under Jonathan - Presidency
Boko Haram Terrorist group releases video of kidnapped women
Osinbajo Presidency says Acting President is considering calls for restructuring
Anambra Guber Poll Police dismiss IPOB threat
Peace Corps VS Police Court fixes July 6 for judgment on N2bn suit
Osinabjo Read Acting President's full speech at Armed Forces graduation ceremony
Police Service Commission Body approves dismissal of 4 senior police officers, reinstate 14 others
Ibrahim Idris Police warn officers against collecting money at port gate
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three police officers in Lagos state have been dismissed by the state's police command for bringing disrepute the the force.

In a report by TheCable, the three officers, Okelue Nkemeonye, Braimoh Sunday and Yusuf Olukoga, were dismissed after they were found guilty of illegal arrest and extortion.

It was also reported that an assistant commissioner of police, Abayomi Shogunle, said action was taken against the dismissed officers after a complaint.

Shogunle said after investigation, it was found out that the allegations were true.

“Upon the receipt of the complaint, a case with tracking number PCRRU637624 was registered and acknowledgment of complaint sent to the complainant,” the statement read.

“PCRRU Investigation team was dispatched to Ikorodu where all the three dismissed policemen including AP No. 98199 ASP Bayo Obadia who led the team were apprehended. PCRRU preliminary investigation reveals that all the allegations contained in the WhatsApp message actually happened.

ALSO READ: 4 policemen dismissed for extorting N50K from 'Yahoo Boy'

“Also the four police officers who were armed on the day of the incident falsely paraded themselves as operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) despite not being posted to SARS by police authorities. Investigation also shows that the officers extorted a total sum of N200,000 from the young men who they tagged ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys’, the money was force from them via N90,000 ATM withdrawal and N110,000 mobile bank money transfer to a third party account provided by the policemen.

” All the extorted N200,000 was recovered by the PCRRU Investigators.

“The inspector-general of police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni has commended the complainant for coming forward to report the incident to PCRRU, the IGP has also said that all allegations of professional misconduct reported against any police officer would be treated in line with relevant laws and in keeping to the ‘Change Begins With Me Campaign’ of the federal government.”

Shogunle who made the disclosure, encouraged members of the public to report the misconduct of police officers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
2 Nnamdi Kanu Buhari will not return – IPOB leader saysbullet
3 Quit Notice Arewa youth group reverses eviction orderbullet

Local

Buhari Here's how Pulse rates President's ministers, two years after
Governor Darius Ishaku
Ishaku Taraba will pay outstanding pensions, gratuities with Paris Club Funds - says gov
Governor Abiola-Ajimobi of Oyo state
LAUTECH Oyo, Osun constitute varsity's Governing Council
Customs boss, Hameed Ali
Hameed Ali Customs generated N720bn in 2016 – Comptroller-General