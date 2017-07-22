Home > Local >

Lagos LG Election :  APC council chairmanship aspirant killed by waste disposal truck

Lagos LG Election APC council chairmanship aspirant killed by waste disposal truck

The politician was crushed to death the truck, after the driver lost control and hit his vehicle.

Shakiru Balogun, a council chairmanship aspirant and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been killed by a waste disposal truck.

According to reports, the politician was crushed to death the truck, after the driver lost control and hit his vehicle.

An eyewitness, Fadeyi Daisi, who spoke to Punch, said Balogun died immediately.

Daisi also said “The PSP driver fled the scene, but I don’t know if he was later arrested by the police. It was very tragic. The door of the sport utility vehicle was cut with a saw before emergency officials could extricate his body.”

Also, a neighbour of the late politician, Joshua Ogundipe said “He accepted defeat at the primaries in good faith. He was going to the office when the incident happened. He is survived by two wives and four children. He had been buried according to Islamic rite.”

Balogun, who was an ex-Chairman, National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Ikotun/Igando Local Council Development Area, failed to grab APC’s ticket to contest in the July 22, 2017 LG polls.

The Lagos state government has announced that there will be restriction in movement during the July 22 polls.

