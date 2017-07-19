Lagos govt places ban on vacation classes

The Lagos state government has reportedly placed a ban on vacation classes in the state in light of recent kidnapping incidents.

According to a report by Vanguard, the measure is attempt to arrest the "present security situation and threats by kidnappers" in the state.

This was confirmed by Vanguard's anonymous source at the state's Ministry of Education who said, "The state government took the measure in order to find holistic solution to the recent cases of kidnapping and rape in public schools.

"To this end, government representatives will be meeting with stakeholders during the vacation period to deliberate and find a lasting solution to the ugly trend, especially with those schools in the riverine areas, once and for all."

The government's concern about kidnappings can be attributed to the case of six students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbo-Nla, in Epe area, who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen two months ago and have remained in captivity since then.

N30 million had been paid as ransom for the students return, but the kidnappers have demanded for an additional N1.5 million to be used to transport them back to Lagos.

It is one in a long list of kidnappings that have happened in Lagos schools just this year alone.

The cancellation of vacation classes will come into effect when schools in the state shut down for the session this week.