Lagos Council Poll :  LASIEC to announce results at collation centres

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) says it will announce results of the July 22 local council polls at ward collation centres.

The Chairman of commission, Justice Ayotunde Phillips made the disclosure in a statement by Mr Dapo Olatunde, LASIEC’s Director of Publicity.

She, however, said the commission would set up an election support centre at its head office to monitor developments in various collation centres and other locations.

Philips expressed the resolve of the commission to conduct a free and fair election on Saturday.

She added that the commission had started distribution of non-sensitive electoral materials to electoral officers across the 20 local governments and 37 development areas.

The LASIEC’s boss said the early distribution was to ensure early arrival of the materials to various polling units for a hitch-free election.

She said electoral officers would distribute the materials to the Presiding Officers in the various councils who would deploy them to the various polling units.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LASIEC has fixed July 22 for the council polls and July 29 for run-off.